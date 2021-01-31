Brown logged 28 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block Saturday in a 96-95 loss to the Lakers.

Brown has been one of the league's best scorers this season, especially when playing at home. He is averaging 29.5 points on a 54.1 field-goal percentage across eight home games. The returns of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker have not drastically affected Brown either, as he still averaged 26.0 points in two matchups when all three played together.