Brown accumulated 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and four steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 125-119 victory over the 76ers.

The steals set a new season high for Brown, and the six combined steals plus blocks was his highest total in almost a year -- he collected two steals and four blocks last Dec. 4 in a win over the Nets. Brown has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and four of the last five, and over eight contests since returning from a brief illness he's averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.