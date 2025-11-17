Brown closed with 33 points (14-33 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 win over the Clippers.

The 29-year-old forward led the Celtics in scoring on the afternoon, hitting for 30-plus points for the fourth time in the last seven games while recording his first double-double of 2025-26. Brown is headed for a career-best campaign as he combines increased usage in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) with increased efficiency, and through 14 contests he's averaging 27.4 points, 5.6 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.8 steals.