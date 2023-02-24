Brown contributed 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime win over the Pacers.

Returning from a four-game absence due to a facial fracture, Brown was one of two Celtics to score 30 or more points in Thursday's overtime win. Brown has tallied at least 30 points and 10 rebounds on three occasions this season.