Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big game off bench in Charlotte

Brown scored 29 points (10-13 FG. 5-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Hornets.

It's his best scoring performance since the third-year wing dropped 30 on the Spurs on New Year's Eve. Jayson Tatum left Saturday's game with a back bruise, potentially putting Brown in line for a start Sunday against that same San Antonio squad -- setting him up to be an intriguing DFS option.