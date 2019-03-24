Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big game off bench in Charlotte
Brown scored 29 points (10-13 FG. 5-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Hornets.
It's his best scoring performance since the third-year wing dropped 30 on the Spurs on New Year's Eve. Jayson Tatum left Saturday's game with a back bruise, potentially putting Brown in line for a start Sunday against that same San Antonio squad -- setting him up to be an intriguing DFS option.
