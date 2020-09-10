Brown had 31 points (11-30 FG, 4-13 3PT, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in Wednesday's Game 6 double-overtime loss to Toronto.
Brown led the way for Boston, which got 29 points from Jayson Tatum and 23 from Marcus Smart, but it wasn't enough to hold off a late Raptors run in the second overtime period. In 51 minutes, Brown set new season-highs in both field goal attempts and three-point attempts.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Goes for 27 in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels on D in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid effort in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 21 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Goes for 20 points in Game 2 win•