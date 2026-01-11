Brown ended with 27 points (11-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists across 43 minutes during Saturday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs.

The 29-year-old forward failed to get to the free-throw line at all for the first time since Nov. 1 against the Rockets, but he still delivered a strong overall line in the box score. Brown has scored more than 20 points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 29.9 points, 6.9 boards, 5.1 assists, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.