Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big performance off bench

Brown scored a season-high 30 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Spurs.

He led all Boston scorers on the night, but Brown has bee far from consistent lately -- he's scored in double digits in only three of his last nine games, although he posted at least 18 points in each of those three contests. Until the 22-year-old's role changes, his main value will come as a tournament DFS play in favorable matchups.