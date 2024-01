Brown provided 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-101 victory over the Spurs.

Brown provided a boost to the Boston offense in a New Year's Eve victory, finishing second on the team in scoring and shots made while adding a half-dozen rebounds and a pair of steals in a balanced performance. Brown has tallied at least 20 points and five rebounds in 15 games this season, including in seven of his last 10 contests.