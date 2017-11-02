Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cans career-high five treys, scores 22 points on eight shots

Brown contributed 22 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 win over the Kings.

Brown sank a career high in threes, and likely would've surpassed his career high in scoring (25) had he seen 30-plus minutes as usual. However, the blowout nature of the game allowed Celtics coach Brad Stevens to rest his regulars, a luxury that probably won't be afforded to him on Friday against the Thunder.