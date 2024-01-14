Brown closed Saturday's 145-113 win over Houston with 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes.

Brown was impressive for the Celtics on Saturday, carrying the team on offense and showing an extremely efficient shooting touch, missing just four of his 15 attempts from the field. Brown might operate as Boston's second-best offensive alternative behind Jayson Tatum, but it's not entirely odd to see him explode on offense. This was his ninth game with 30 or more points this season, and he should remain an elite fantasy alternative given he holds a prominent role in one of the best offenses in the league.