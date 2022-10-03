Brown notched 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 134-93 win over the Hornets.

Brown led all starters in minutes and points, and in fact, the was the lone Boston player who surpassed the 20-point mark in this preseason debut. While he's expected to operate as Boston's second-best scoring threat behind Jayson Tatum, the former California standout should be one of the best shooting guards across all fantasy formats due to his scoring prowess and overall stat-filling ability.