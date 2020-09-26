Brown delivered 28 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and steal over 39 minutes in Friday's 121-108 Eastern Conference finals Game 5 win.

Brown was the only Celtic who played well during the first quarter and kept them in the game throughout a bleak looking first half for Boston. And then Brown and the other Boston starters exploded for a 41-point third quarter that swung the lead in Boston's favor. Brown and Jayson Tatum frequently played a hot two-man game, creating open shots for each other during the paramount third period. Brown played a complete game on both ends for all four quarters and earned a much deserved "Tommy Award" from NBC Sports Boston. The Celtics are still down 3-2 in the series and will try to keep their season alive in Game 6 on Sunday.