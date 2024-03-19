Brown amassed 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.

Brown showcased effective multi-level scoring Monday, and his usage has been off the charts in his last five appearances, yielding 32.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while connecting on 52.5 percent of a staggering 24.4 shots per game. On the season, Brown ranks in the 72nd percentile among all players by generating 1.058 points per possession.