Brown and the Celtics won't play Wednesday against Orlando after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
For Boston, it will be the third straight postponement after Sunday's game against Miami and Tuesday's game against Chicago were subject to the same situation. The Celtics are still dealing with COVID-related absences that left them without the required eight players for the games to take place.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Tuesday's game postponed•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable due to protocols•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Second straight double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts double-double against Heat•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stuffs stat sheet in win•