The Celtics upgraded Brown (knee) to available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Head coach Brad Stevens said in his pregame media availability that he expected Brown to play through his bruised left knee, but this latest update confirms the swingman will be good to go Sunday. Brown has averaged 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.6 minutes per game across his last five appearances.