Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared for Sunday
Brown (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Brown's sore right ankle apparently responding well to a pregame workout, so he'll be good to go after a one-game absence. The Celtics haven't indicated he'll face any restrictions in his return to action, so expect Brown to start at shooting guard and take on a normal allotment of minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.