Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared for Sunday

Brown (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Brown's sore right ankle apparently responding well to a pregame workout, so he'll be good to go after a one-game absence. The Celtics haven't indicated he'll face any restrictions in his return to action, so expect Brown to start at shooting guard and take on a normal allotment of minutes.

