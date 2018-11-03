Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play
Brown (foot) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, Brown will take the floor Saturday after a one-game absence Thursday against Milwaukee. He's in line to reclaim his starting spot from Semi Ojeleye.
