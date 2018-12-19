Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play
Brown (hand) will be available Wednesday against the Suns.
Brown suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during a game at the end of November and has been nursing it ever since. The soreness won't bother him too much Wednesday, however, and he'll be able to take the floor.
