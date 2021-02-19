Brown (knee) will play Friday against the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Despite left knee soreness, Brown will take the court for a rematch against the Hawks. Across the last five games, Brown has averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes.
