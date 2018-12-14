Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Friday
Brown (illness) will play during Friday's game against the Hawks, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.
Brown was a late scratch due to an illness Wednesday, but he's feeling better after some time off and will return to the floor Friday. He's come off the bench over his past three appearances and has averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
