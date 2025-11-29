Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (back) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown was initially tagged as questionable due to low back spasms, but the All-Star guard has been officially cleared to play in the first leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set Saturday. Across 12 games since Nov. 1, Brown has averaged 28.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting (including 25.0 percent from three on 5.3 3PA/G), 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.5 minutes per game.
