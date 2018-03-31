Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Saturday
Brown (toe) will play during Saturday's contest against the Raptors, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
As expected, Brown's toe injury isn't causing him too much discomfort, and he'll be able to take the floor Saturday. With Shane Larkin (illness) out, Brown could be asked to take on a bigger share of the team's ballhandling duties when Terry Rozier is off the court.
