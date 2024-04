Brown (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown has missed two of the past three games but will shake off a questionable tag and suit up Sunday. Jayson Tatum (knee) is out, so Brown should be Boston's go-to playmaker versus Portland. Over his last 11 appearances, Brown has averaged 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.