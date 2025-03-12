Brown (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown has been on the Celtics' injury report as of late due to a right knee injury, but it won't prevent him from playing in Wednesday's contest. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has averaged 25.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over 36.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
