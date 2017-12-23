Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play
Brown (Achilles) has been cleared to play Saturday against Chicago, Celtics' play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
As expected, Brown will return to action after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Knicks with an Achilles issue. The second-year wing is averaging just over 30 minutes per game in December, which he's translated to 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
