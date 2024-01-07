Brown totaled 31 points (13-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 win over the Pacers.

Brown reached the 30-point plateau after back-to-back contests in which he couldn't clear the 15-point hurdle. The star forward has had some ups and downs of late, and he hasn't been as consistent as Jayson Tatum on offense, but he's still scored 24 or more points in three of his last five appearances. He's averaging 24.4 points per contest over his last 10 games.