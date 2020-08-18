Brown delivered 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals over 39 minutes in Monday's 109-101 Game 1 win over Philadelphia.

Brown was an efficient shooter all night and was particularly clutch in the fourth quarter. He and Kemba Walker were tied for second in Boston shot attempts (16), behind Tatum's 21 shots. Brown's three-pointers in the final term helped Boston bounce back from a brief, late third-quarter deficit. On the defensive side, Brown shut down Tobias Harris, who only scored six points on seven attempts. Brown may need to contribute even more in Game 2 on Wednesday with the possible absence of Gordon Hayward (ankle).