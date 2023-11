Brown provided 23 points (7-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Nets.

Brown was inefficient offensively, but his volume salvaged a respectable performance. Shooting 44.7/36.1/72.7 percent from the field is underwhelming for a player of Brown's caliber, although the undefeated Celtics are mostly unfazed.