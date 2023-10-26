Brown delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two turnovers across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the Knicks.

In the season debut, Brown took a backseat to Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points). Porzingis came out red hot at Madison Square Garden, scoring 15 in the first quarter. That left a relatively low shot attempt total for both Brown and Jrue Holiday. Boston's electric starting five each played 32-plus minutes, which highlighted the team's weak bench. It's far too early to panic about Brown's production. But Porzingis' presence could see Brown's stats slip a bit relative to last season's 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.