Brown collided with Jayson Tatum late in Sunday's loss to the Blazers and appeared to injure his right leg, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The collision occurred along the sideline as Brown and Tatum converged to attempt to trap Norman Powell. Brown's right leg appeared to contact Tatum's left leg, and both players were in obvious pain. Brown was helped to the Celtics' locker room by two staffers, while Tatum also exited the game.