Brown ended Sunday's 114-98 victory over Philadelphia with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes.

Brown carried the Celtics once again -- as he's done pretty much all season long -- while finishing just two boards and two assists away from posting a triple-double. The star forward continues to have a career-best season in 2025-26 and is averaging a loaded line of 26.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game since the All-Star break. He needs to do a better job taking care of the ball since he's averaging 3.6 turnovers over that span, but with Brown delivering elite numbers across all categories, he's posted first-round value across all formats. Fantasy managers will live with that amount of turnovers as long as he continues to produce at this rate.