Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Comes up just shy of double-double Monday

Brown finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and four turnovers during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.

Were it not for Brown's outlier of a game on the boards, his performance would have been relatively average. Last season, he posted 6.6 points and 2.8 boards across 17.2 minutes per game, but figures to see more run this year with the departure of Avery Bradley to Detroit. Even still, Brown hasn't shown to be a significant fantasy player in most formats and can seemingly be avoided come draft day.