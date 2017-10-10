Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Comes up just shy of double-double Monday
Brown finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and four turnovers during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.
Were it not for Brown's outlier of a game on the boards, his performance would have been relatively average. Last season, he posted 6.6 points and 2.8 boards across 17.2 minutes per game, but figures to see more run this year with the departure of Avery Bradley to Detroit. Even still, Brown hasn't shown to be a significant fantasy player in most formats and can seemingly be avoided come draft day.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will run with starters in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set for larger role in second season•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Likely shut down for rest of summer league•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Exits with leg injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play in Game 5•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...