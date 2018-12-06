Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Coming off bench
Brown will come off the bench Thursday against the Knicks, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Brown won't face a minutes restriction in his first game back after missing the last three contests due to a back injury. That said, the Celtics will stick with Marcus Smart as their starting shooting guard thanks to his performance in Brown's absence. Through 19 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 28.1 minutes.
