Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Considered 'very doubtful' for Game 1

According to coach Brad Stevens, Brown (hamstring) remains "very doubtful" to play in Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Brown is reportedly talking with team doctors and continues to try and convince them to let him play, though it doesn't sound like that will ultimately be the case. He can be considered doubtful, but it's still a situation to monitor all the way up until tip-off just to be sure. In addition to confirming Brown is unlikely to play, coach Stevens also said Marcus Smart is slated to enter the lineup in his place if ruled out.