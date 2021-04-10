Brown registered 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during Friday's overtime win over the TImberwolves.

The 24-year-old has now strung together two strong across-the-board performances in a row, a span in which he's averaged 29.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 three-pointers, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in that span. Brown was coming off of two 17-point performances before scoring 32 and 16 over his last two games, respectively. The fifth-year guard is heating up, and he'll look to keep it going Sunday on the road against the Nuggets.