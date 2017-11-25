Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Could miss Saturday's game

Brown is traveling to Atlanta following Friday's victory over the Magic to attend a close friend's funeral Saturday, which means he may be unable to make it to Saturday's game against the Pacers, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Coach Brad Stevens has given Brown permission to miss the game if he needs to, so his status is certainly up in the air at best. The Celtics will also be without out Marcus Morris (rest) so there could be extra minutes available for reserves Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier should Brown ultimately miss the game.