Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Could play Friday

Brown (back) could be available to play Friday against Indiana.

Originally listed as doubtful heading into Friday's contest, Brown apparently did some non-contact work, including one-on-one drills, Friday morning and felt fine afterwards, putting his status up in the air for the matchup against the Pacers. The California product will likely be a game-time call, though it's quite possible that Brown will suite up and play.

