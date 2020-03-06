Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Could return early next week
Brown (hamstring) said he's felt better over the last couple days and could retake the court early next week.
The team announced Wednesday that Brown was expected to be reevaluated in a one week after injuring his hamstring, but it appears he'll now have at least of chance of returning to action Tuesday in Indiana. The 23-year-old was ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz and also figures to remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.
