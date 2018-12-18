Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Dealing with bruised hand
Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a bruised right hand, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
According to Robb, Brown suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on his back in a game against the Mavericks at the end of November. The issue apparently lingered around until Brown aggravated it over the weekend. Look for the Celtics to update his status closer to tipoff. If Brown is ultimately ruled out, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier would likely benefit from an uptick in minutes.
