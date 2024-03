Brown (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has missed two of the last three games due to an ankle issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. Sam Hauser (ankle) has been ruled out, so Jaden Springer, Svi Mykhailiuk and Oshae Brissett are candidates for additional minutes if Brown is sidelined.