Brown logged 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 113-98 loss to the Magic.

The five made threes represented Brown's best showing from beyond the arc since the calendar flipped to 2023 -- he drained six against the Rockets on Dec. 27. The 26-year-old missed three games this month with a groin injury but has been productive when healthy, averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals through nine games in January.