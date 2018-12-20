Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Disappointing effort in spot start

Brown finished with just six points, one rebound, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Suns.

Brown replaced Marcus Morris (knee) in the starting lineup but was only able to score six points in 24 minutes. Brown has now scored a total of just 12 points across his last three games and can probably be dropped in standard leagues at the moment.

