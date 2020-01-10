Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Disappointing effort versus Sixers

Brown finished with just six points (2-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the 76ers.

The 23-year-old had a tough night, mainly proven through his seven shots in the paint, of which he made none. It was Brown's season-low in points, which comes as a surprise considering his emergence as a top-scoring option for the Celtics. However, the fourth-year forward may need to recuperate soon, as he's averaged 15 points under 29.2 percent from the field in Boston's past three games.