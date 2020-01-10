Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Disappointing effort versus Sixers
Brown finished with just six points (2-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the 76ers.
The 23-year-old had a tough night, mainly proven through his seven shots in the paint, of which he made none. It was Brown's season-low in points, which comes as a surprise considering his emergence as a top-scoring option for the Celtics. However, the fourth-year forward may need to recuperate soon, as he's averaged 15 points under 29.2 percent from the field in Boston's past three games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...