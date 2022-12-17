Brown recorded 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Magic.

Brown scored 12 of his 26 points from beyond the arc, marking his most made threes in a game since Dec. 4 against the Nets. The 26-year-old turned in a strong fourth quarter, putting up 11 points to go along with Jayston Tatum's 10 fourth-quarter points, combining for 21 of his squad's 28 points in the final period. Brown is averaging 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals over his last eight matchups.