Brown finished Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Rockets with 39 points (14-26 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 35 minutes.

Brown saw plenty of shot volume Tuesday set a season-high mark in the scoring column while also matching his best total of the year in steals. The 26-year-old wasn't able to generate much production in rebounds or assists, but it was still yet another solid performance. He's scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven appearances and has averaged 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 37.7 minutes per game across that span.