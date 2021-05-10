Brown has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This announcement seemingly comes out of nowhere, as Brown had missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle, and there was no discussion of a possible wrist injury. It's unclear exactly when it may have occurred, but the torn ligament will require surgery, and the Celtics have already ruled Brown out for the remainder of the season. It's a brutal conclusion for Brown, who got off to a red-hot start in December and January and was named to his first career All-Star team. He'll conclude the season with career-best averages in points (24.7), assists (3.4), steals (1.2), blocks (0.6) and made three-pointers (2.8) per game, while also adding 6.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes. Brown also set new career highs in field-goal percentage (48.4%), free-throw percentage (76.4%), and three-point percentage (39.7%).