Brown accumulated 19 points (8-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pacers.
The 26-year-old continues to crash the glass. Brown has seven double-doubles on the season, but five of them have come in the last 10 games -- a stretch in which he's averaging 26.4 points, 9.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.5 steals. The surge in rebounding has him up to 7.5 boards a game on the season, a mark that would shatter his previous career high of 6.4 set in 2019-20.
