Brown racked up 24 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown notched his second 20-point, double-double of the playoffs, but it wasn't enough as the Celtics fumbled a double-digit halftime lead. Brown has been a consistent producer for Boston during the playoffs, but if Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (COVID-19 protocols) remain sidelined for Game 2, they'll need him to reach superstar status to avoid a 2-0 hole.