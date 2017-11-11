Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Brown registered 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 90-87 win over the Hornets.
Brown may have scuffled with his shot, but he turned in superb work on the glass and made a victory-ensuring defensive play on the Hornets' last possession. The second-year swingman stepped in front of an inbounds pass and knocked it considerably down the floor, making a last-second heave by Kemba Walker a fruitless endeavor. Brown has shot just 24.0 percent (6-for-25) over the last two games, but he's also averaged 12.0 rebounds over that span, keeping his fantasy owners afloat.
